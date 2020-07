Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Country living right in Little Elm, less than half a mile distance to the lake. Fully remodeled with new paint, new flooring, granite countertops. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, a large living room, open kitchen and dining room that sits on over an acre of land.