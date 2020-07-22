201 Florence Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym game room parking playground pool garage

Prestigious Castle Hills North Community!! . Luxury home!!! 4 bedrooms 3 baths, Media and large game room.!!!

Hand scraped wood floors!!! Granite counter tops, Island, Spacious backyard, Covered patio!! Corner lot!! Castle Hills North Community Center Features: Junior-Size Olympic Pool With Water Slides, Kiddie Play Area & Beach Entry, Playground, Basketball and Sand Volley Ball Courts, Fitness Center, Clubhouse, Shaded Pergola With Lounging Chairs, Hike & Bike Trails!!!

Centrally located to all the DFW area!!! Close to Toyota North American Head Quarters and The Dallas Cowboys HQ in Frisco!!! Proximity to major employers such as Bank Of America, Chase Bank, Liberty Mutual, HP and many more!!!