Last updated July 23 2019 at 2:48 PM

201 Florence Drive

201 Florence Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

201 Florence Drive, Denton County, TX 75056
Castle Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Prestigious Castle Hills North Community!! . Luxury home!!! 4 bedrooms 3 baths, Media and large game room.!!!
Hand scraped wood floors!!! Granite counter tops, Island, Spacious backyard, Covered patio!! Corner lot!! Castle Hills North Community Center Features: Junior-Size Olympic Pool With Water Slides, Kiddie Play Area & Beach Entry, Playground, Basketball and Sand Volley Ball Courts, Fitness Center, Clubhouse, Shaded Pergola With Lounging Chairs, Hike & Bike Trails!!!
Centrally located to all the DFW area!!! Close to Toyota North American Head Quarters and The Dallas Cowboys HQ in Frisco!!! Proximity to major employers such as Bank Of America, Chase Bank, Liberty Mutual, HP and many more!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Florence Drive have any available units?
201 Florence Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton County, TX.
What amenities does 201 Florence Drive have?
Some of 201 Florence Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Florence Drive currently offering any rent specials?
201 Florence Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Florence Drive pet-friendly?
No, 201 Florence Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton County.
Does 201 Florence Drive offer parking?
Yes, 201 Florence Drive offers parking.
Does 201 Florence Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Florence Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Florence Drive have a pool?
Yes, 201 Florence Drive has a pool.
Does 201 Florence Drive have accessible units?
No, 201 Florence Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Florence Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 Florence Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Florence Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 Florence Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
