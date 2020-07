Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room

A beautiful 4BD-3BA-2GA home located on a well landscaped, cul-de-sac. Open concept, spacious living and kitchen area, gorgeous hardwoods, new granite counter tops and vanity tops. Comes with new appliances - Washer-Dryer, Stove, Refrigerator. Upstairs includes all bedrooms and boast a large game room. Huge backyard with a covered patio, perfect for outdoor entertainment! Quick access to Dallas N. Tollway. Close to dining, shopping, and recreational venues.