12713 Carpenter Lane

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This enticing home is what you've been looking for. The formal dining room is a great size to host family and friends for dinners or entertainment. Open concept kitchen flows into the living room with a cozy fireplace. Master bedroom and bathroom downstairs. 2 bedrooms upstairs, with an extra room that can be used as office or a 3rd bedroom. Large, fenced backyard just waiting for you to enjoy! Easy access to Hwy 114 and I-35.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.