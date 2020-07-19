All apartments in Denton County
Denton County, TX
12713 Carpenter Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12713 Carpenter Lane

12713 Carpenter Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12713 Carpenter Lane, Denton County, TX 76078

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This enticing home is what you've been looking for. The formal dining room is a great size to host family and friends for dinners or entertainment. Open concept kitchen flows into the living room with a cozy fireplace. Master bedroom and bathroom downstairs. 2 bedrooms upstairs, with an extra room that can be used as office or a 3rd bedroom. Large, fenced backyard just waiting for you to enjoy! Easy access to Hwy 114 and I-35.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12713 Carpenter Lane have any available units?
12713 Carpenter Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton County, TX.
Is 12713 Carpenter Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12713 Carpenter Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12713 Carpenter Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12713 Carpenter Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12713 Carpenter Lane offer parking?
No, 12713 Carpenter Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12713 Carpenter Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12713 Carpenter Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12713 Carpenter Lane have a pool?
No, 12713 Carpenter Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12713 Carpenter Lane have accessible units?
No, 12713 Carpenter Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12713 Carpenter Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12713 Carpenter Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12713 Carpenter Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12713 Carpenter Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
