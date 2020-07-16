All apartments in Denton County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12200 Knots Lane

12200 Knots Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12200 Knots Lane, Denton County, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
MOVE IN READY- all appliances included: Fridge, washer, dryer. Large, open plan with bonus exterior space. Features both covered and uncovered patios and large, landscaped back yard with utility shed for storage. Home features plenty of extra storage space with large pantry, secondary closets, linen closets and huge walk in master.
Community is gated and pool and park, playground are walking distance from house. In addition, Hidden Cove park and Lewisville Lake are just around the corner from the community. New shopping & dining opening up all around Stonebrook & FM 423 area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12200 Knots Lane have any available units?
12200 Knots Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton County, TX.
What amenities does 12200 Knots Lane have?
Some of 12200 Knots Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12200 Knots Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12200 Knots Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12200 Knots Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12200 Knots Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton County.
Does 12200 Knots Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12200 Knots Lane offers parking.
Does 12200 Knots Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12200 Knots Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12200 Knots Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12200 Knots Lane has a pool.
Does 12200 Knots Lane have accessible units?
No, 12200 Knots Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12200 Knots Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12200 Knots Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 12200 Knots Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12200 Knots Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
