12200 Knots Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

MOVE IN READY- all appliances included: Fridge, washer, dryer. Large, open plan with bonus exterior space. Features both covered and uncovered patios and large, landscaped back yard with utility shed for storage. Home features plenty of extra storage space with large pantry, secondary closets, linen closets and huge walk in master.

Community is gated and pool and park, playground are walking distance from house. In addition, Hidden Cove park and Lewisville Lake are just around the corner from the community. New shopping & dining opening up all around Stonebrook & FM 423 area.