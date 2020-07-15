11712 Champion Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Delightful front walk up to brick and stone exterior! Ceramic Tile and Bamboo flooring greets in this light and bright open concept home! Granite counters and custom hardware in entertainers kitchen! Enjoy family night in front of this cast stone fireplace and spacious living room! Owner's suite boasts separate tub and shower with dual sinks and designer lighting! Fully fenced in backyard with covered patio for outdoor enjoyment! Roof replaced, fresh paint and HVAC recently serviced! Fantastic location close to shopping, dining and easy commute access!!