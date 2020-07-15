All apartments in Denton County
Last updated October 17 2019

11712 Champion Creek Drive

11712 Champion Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11712 Champion Creek Drive, Denton County, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Delightful front walk up to brick and stone exterior! Ceramic Tile and Bamboo flooring greets in this light and bright open concept home! Granite counters and custom hardware in entertainers kitchen! Enjoy family night in front of this cast stone fireplace and spacious living room! Owner's suite boasts separate tub and shower with dual sinks and designer lighting! Fully fenced in backyard with covered patio for outdoor enjoyment! Roof replaced, fresh paint and HVAC recently serviced! Fantastic location close to shopping, dining and easy commute access!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11712 Champion Creek Drive have any available units?
11712 Champion Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton County, TX.
What amenities does 11712 Champion Creek Drive have?
Some of 11712 Champion Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11712 Champion Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11712 Champion Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11712 Champion Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11712 Champion Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton County.
Does 11712 Champion Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11712 Champion Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 11712 Champion Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11712 Champion Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11712 Champion Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 11712 Champion Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11712 Champion Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 11712 Champion Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11712 Champion Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11712 Champion Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11712 Champion Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11712 Champion Creek Drive has units with air conditioning.
