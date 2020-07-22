Amenities

11701 Cape Cod Springs Dr. Available 07/20/20 Welcome Home...A Real Treasure in Frisco - One visit to this home in Frisco Texas and you will fall in love for sure! This home offers so many amenities from the front door to the back door. It’s in gated community of The Shores at Hidden Cove, a quiet & well-maintained neighborhood. The home has beautiful landscaping, a fenced backyard with a covered patio area. A beautiful arch opening in the kitchen to the living room, sky lights in the kitchen, large pantry and beautiful wood cabinets give the kitchen a luxurious feel. There is a split bedroom floor plan with nice sized rooms and a ceiling fan in each room. The home is a must see, give up a call to make an appointment today.



Online apps only. Apply at www.classicpm.com. Go to leasing & management tab; must choose a property for app to show. App fees are $45 per adult & lease must be signed & deposit paid before property is taken off market. First full month’s rent, $250 Admin Fee, and any pet deposits all due before move in.



(RLNE4420638)