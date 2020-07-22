All apartments in Denton County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 9:49 AM

11701 Cape Cod Springs Dr.

11701 Cape Cod Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11701 Cape Cod Springs Drive, Denton County, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
11701 Cape Cod Springs Dr. Available 07/20/20 Welcome Home...A Real Treasure in Frisco - One visit to this home in Frisco Texas and you will fall in love for sure! This home offers so many amenities from the front door to the back door. It’s in gated community of The Shores at Hidden Cove, a quiet & well-maintained neighborhood. The home has beautiful landscaping, a fenced backyard with a covered patio area. A beautiful arch opening in the kitchen to the living room, sky lights in the kitchen, large pantry and beautiful wood cabinets give the kitchen a luxurious feel. There is a split bedroom floor plan with nice sized rooms and a ceiling fan in each room. The home is a must see, give up a call to make an appointment today.

Online apps only. Apply at www.classicpm.com. Go to leasing & management tab; must choose a property for app to show. App fees are $45 per adult & lease must be signed & deposit paid before property is taken off market. First full month’s rent, $250 Admin Fee, and any pet deposits all due before move in.

(RLNE4420638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11701 Cape Cod Springs Dr. have any available units?
11701 Cape Cod Springs Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton County, TX.
What amenities does 11701 Cape Cod Springs Dr. have?
Some of 11701 Cape Cod Springs Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11701 Cape Cod Springs Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
11701 Cape Cod Springs Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11701 Cape Cod Springs Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11701 Cape Cod Springs Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 11701 Cape Cod Springs Dr. offer parking?
No, 11701 Cape Cod Springs Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 11701 Cape Cod Springs Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11701 Cape Cod Springs Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11701 Cape Cod Springs Dr. have a pool?
No, 11701 Cape Cod Springs Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 11701 Cape Cod Springs Dr. have accessible units?
No, 11701 Cape Cod Springs Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 11701 Cape Cod Springs Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11701 Cape Cod Springs Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11701 Cape Cod Springs Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 11701 Cape Cod Springs Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
