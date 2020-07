Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher cable included carpet granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed accessible trash valet

Everything's bigger and better in our Texas community. With two resort-style pools, resident clubhouses, business centers, and bark parks, our amenities give you multiple spaces for your everyday - from work to play and everything in between. And when you're looking to get out and explore, our community delivers a world of opportunity - just outside the heart of the city. Take in the views and tee off at TPC Four Seasons Las Colinas, or go for a stroll on nearby scenic nature trails (both are within walking distance). Then, explore all the shopping, dining, and entertainment of Toyota Music Factory and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, or hop on I-35E for an easy drive into Downtown Dallas. No matter what your day looks like, you'll come home to the hospitality and service of a team dedicated to you.