3 bedroom apartments
36 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Corinth, TX
27 Units Available
Oxford at Lakeview
3300 South Garrison Road, Corinth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1353 sqft
Welcome to Oxford at Lake View, the premier luxury apartments in Corinth, Texas. Featuring incredible apartment homes and unparalleled communal amenities for all to enjoy, Oxford at Lake View offers unmatched luxury for each of its residents.
24 Units Available
Preserve at Pecan Creek
6303 W Shady Shores Rd, Corinth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1319 sqft
Welcome to Preserve At Pecan Creek. Beautiful property located close to I35 and convenient to shopping, restaurants and entertainment!
16 Units Available
Oxford at the Boulevard
2010 S Corinth St, Corinth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1325 sqft
Oxford at the Boulevard in Corinth, Texas, are upscale apartments with all the latest amenities, like granite countertops, a saltwater pool and a great fitness center. Near shopping and entertainment.
Results within 1 mile of Corinth
41 Units Available
Hickory Creek Ranch
2700 Cedar Creek Lane, Denton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1298 sqft
Masterfully designed and crafted in a style reminiscent of the rolling landscape of the Texas Hill Country, Hickory Creek Ranch Apartments provides a tranquil ambiance with state-of-the-art amenities.
Results within 5 miles of Corinth
220 Units Available
Square9
315 South Locust Street, Denton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,684
1427 sqft
Introducing Square 9 apartment homes now for rent in Denton, Texas. Square9 is Denton's premiere upscale living experience within walking distance of Denton Square.
8 Units Available
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd, Denton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1100 sqft
If you are looking for a great two or three bedroom apartment home in Denton, Texas that is bright, spacious and conveniently located close to everywhere that matters to you, then look no further than Waterford at Spencer Oaks! Come see what
14 Units Available
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St, Denton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1332 sqft
Apartments feature ceramic tile entries, garden tubs and large closets. Community includes a business center, playground and pool. Minutes from Lewisville Lake. Close to Highway Loop 288 for convenient transportation.
14 Units Available
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road, Denton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1139 sqft
The Veranda homes take apartment living to the next level. The Veranda brings modern luxury apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Denton, TX.
8 Units Available
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr, Denton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1035 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mckinney Park in Denton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Corinth
22 Units Available
Pine Prairie
951 Leora Ln, Lewisville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,512
1309 sqft
Convenient location with easy access to Sam Rayburn Tollway. Residents can take advantage of high energy fitness center, resident internet cafe and storage units. Units have kitchen pantry, W/D hookup and tall ceilings.
89 Units Available
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd, The Colony, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,088
1372 sqft
Offering ONE MONTH FREE on select homes! We are open and are available for in-person tours!
Indian Creek
19 Units Available
Bella Vida at Coyote Ridge
4253 Hunt Dr, Carrollton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1791 sqft
Choose from one-, two-, three- or four-bedroom apartments or townhomes. Pet-friendly, modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy resort-style pools, golf simulator, fitness center, banquet facilities. Easy to access to shopping, dining, Sam Rayburn Tollway.
13 Units Available
Century 380
26493 E University Dr, Aubrey, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,814
1408 sqft
Modern homes right near Lewisville Lake. Homes feature a patio/balcony, granite counters and ceiling fans. Enjoy a pool and playground on site. Right along University Drive (US Route 380).
Shadow Ridge
28 Units Available
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave, Flower Mound, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,984
1356 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with one-, two- or three-bedrooms. Modern kitchens, hardwoods, crown molding, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, garden tubs. Enjoy pool, spa, fitness center, business center. Located between Lewisville and Coppell with local shopping, dining, entertainment.
21 Units Available
Lantower Legacy Lakes
2600 Lake Ridge Rd, Lewisville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1430 sqft
Situated across the street from East Hill Park. Apartments feature open-concept kitchens and private patios or balconies. Community offers amenities such as a resort-style lounge pool with built-in beverage center and poolside athletic center.
202 Units Available
Byron
90 Trophy Club Dr, Southlake, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,320
1841 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours. Instead, we invite you to use our website to explore our community virtually and call or email us to lease online.
29 Units Available
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St, Denton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1071 sqft
19Twenty Apartments, located in Denton, TX, offers pet-friendly, comfortable apartments in a community that cares about your needs.
18 Units Available
Estates at Vista Ridge
160 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr, Lewisville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1237 sqft
Beautifully appointed apartments with nine different floor plans. Peaceful community with two swimming pools, splash park, fitness center and media room. Close to I-35E, Highway 121 and the George Bush Turnpike.
132 Units Available
Four Corners
1690 FM 423, Frisco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1497 sqft
Close to Stonebriar Centre, Black Box Theater, Frisco Lakes Golf Club and Baylor Medical Center. Peaceful retirement community offering independent living, assisted living and memory care. Residents can enjoy social activities and lifelong learning programs.
20 Units Available
Oak Forest
1531 S State Highway 121, Lewisville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1278 sqft
Desirable location in Lewisville School district, just minutes from I-35 for easy commuting. Enjoy community with jogging trail, covered parking and pool. Luxury units feature granite counters, fireplace and dishwasher.
50 Units Available
Chapel Hill
300 E Round Grove Rd, Lewisville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,771
1394 sqft
A true resort community, Chapel Hill features luxury amenities like a putting green, volleyball courts and a concierge.
28 Units Available
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy, Flower Mound, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,868
1703 sqft
Walking distance to Lake Grapevine trails, schools and a farmers market. Upgraded interior elements include plank flooring, granite countertops, wine fridges, dual vanities and private garages.
49 Units Available
Camden Riverwalk
3800 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Grapevine, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1617 sqft
Spacious apartments with extra storage and walk-in closets. Community features a clubhouse, swimming pool and media room. E-payments for resident convenience. Near Grapevine Mills for shopping and dining. Close to Highway 121.
16 Units Available
The Abbey at Vista Ridge
350 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr, Lewisville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1319 sqft
Luxurious apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring and digital thermostats. Minutes away from dining and entertainment via highways 35 and 121, which lead straight into downtown Dallas.
