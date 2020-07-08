All apartments in Corinth
Corinth, TX
4313 Chicory Court
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:58 AM

4313 Chicory Court

4313 Chicory Ct · No Longer Available
Corinth
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Parking
Location

4313 Chicory Ct, Corinth, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Green belt in the back! Privacy! New and Immaculate! Looking for a responsible household to take care of this beautiful new property. 3 bed, office, 2 full baths, split bedrooms; master features soaking tub, separate shower, walk in closet, two vanities. Large kitchen opens to living space and kitchen nook!
All new appliances, granite counter tops. New carpet, tile flooring, high ceiling, energy efficient; covered porch, 2 car garage, fenced yard, sprinkler system. Blinds. Radiant barrier roof. Walk to WS Ryan Elementary school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4313 Chicory Court have any available units?
4313 Chicory Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 4313 Chicory Court have?
Some of 4313 Chicory Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4313 Chicory Court currently offering any rent specials?
4313 Chicory Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4313 Chicory Court pet-friendly?
No, 4313 Chicory Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corinth.
Does 4313 Chicory Court offer parking?
Yes, 4313 Chicory Court offers parking.
Does 4313 Chicory Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4313 Chicory Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4313 Chicory Court have a pool?
No, 4313 Chicory Court does not have a pool.
Does 4313 Chicory Court have accessible units?
No, 4313 Chicory Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4313 Chicory Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4313 Chicory Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 4313 Chicory Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4313 Chicory Court does not have units with air conditioning.

