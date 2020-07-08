4313 Chicory Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Green belt in the back! Privacy! New and Immaculate! Looking for a responsible household to take care of this beautiful new property. 3 bed, office, 2 full baths, split bedrooms; master features soaking tub, separate shower, walk in closet, two vanities. Large kitchen opens to living space and kitchen nook!

All new appliances, granite counter tops. New carpet, tile flooring, high ceiling, energy efficient; covered porch, 2 car garage, fenced yard, sprinkler system. Blinds. Radiant barrier roof. Walk to WS Ryan Elementary school.