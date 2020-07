Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Attractive 2 Story, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home located in Corinth with easy access to I-35E. Located in a quiet subdivision, this home features spacious bedrooms with NEW carpet, including a large master suite, a large functional kitchen, and a huge fenced and landscaped back yard perfect for entertaining. The open living area features a charming brick wood-burning fireplace for cool winter evenings and several built-ins for storage.