Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Corinth
Find more places like 3520 Cliff Oaks Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Corinth, TX
/
3520 Cliff Oaks Dr.
Last updated September 21 2019 at 9:45 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3520 Cliff Oaks Dr.
3520 Cliff Oaks Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Corinth
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
3520 Cliff Oaks Drive, Corinth, TX 76210
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Ready to Move in... Do not miss this house !!!! -
(RLNE4147505)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3520 Cliff Oaks Dr. have any available units?
3520 Cliff Oaks Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Corinth, TX
.
Is 3520 Cliff Oaks Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3520 Cliff Oaks Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3520 Cliff Oaks Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 3520 Cliff Oaks Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Corinth
.
Does 3520 Cliff Oaks Dr. offer parking?
No, 3520 Cliff Oaks Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 3520 Cliff Oaks Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3520 Cliff Oaks Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3520 Cliff Oaks Dr. have a pool?
No, 3520 Cliff Oaks Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3520 Cliff Oaks Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3520 Cliff Oaks Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3520 Cliff Oaks Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3520 Cliff Oaks Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3520 Cliff Oaks Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3520 Cliff Oaks Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Preserve at Pecan Creek
6303 W Shady Shores Rd
Corinth, TX 76208
Oxford at the Boulevard
2010 S Corinth St
Corinth, TX 76210
Millennium Place
6651 S I-35 E
Corinth, TX 76210
Oxford at Lakeview
3300 South Garrison Road
Corinth, TX 76201
Similar Pages
Corinth 1 Bedrooms
Corinth 2 Bedrooms
Corinth Apartments with Gym
Corinth Apartments with Pool
Corinth Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Duncanville, TX
Benbrook, TX
Little Elm, TX
Sachse, TX
Midlothian, TX
White Settlement, TX
Richland Hills, TX
Forney, TX
Prosper, TX
Southlake, TX
Balch Springs, TX
Denison, TX
Azle, TX
Fairview, TX
Saginaw, TX
Roanoke, TX
Aubrey, TX
Sanger, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District