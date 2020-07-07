3300 S Garrison

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities business center dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed key fob access new construction pet friendly yoga

Oxford at Lake View offers luxurious amenities you deserve to make every day extraordinary. The community has been designed with Urban Inspired Interiors plus it delivers an experience that is sure to please. Luxury bathrooms, chef inspired kitchens, french door refrigerator, under counter wine refrigerator, quartz counter-tops, Full Size Washer Dryer, Elegant Tile Stylish Plank Flooring. Garden Style Tub, Keyless entries. Amenities provide extra comforts include an expansive saltwater pool, 24 7 fitness center with a yoga room class offerings, outdoor kitchen with grilling stations, leash free dog park, business center, more. Current move in specials!