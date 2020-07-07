All apartments in Corinth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3300 S Garrison

3300 S Garrison Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3300 S Garrison Rd, Corinth, TX 76210

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
new construction
pet friendly
yoga
Oxford at Lake View offers luxurious amenities you deserve to make every day extraordinary. The community has been designed with Urban Inspired Interiors plus it delivers an experience that is sure to please. Luxury bathrooms, chef inspired kitchens, french door refrigerator, under counter wine refrigerator, quartz counter-tops, Full Size Washer Dryer, Elegant Tile Stylish Plank Flooring. Garden Style Tub, Keyless entries. Amenities provide extra comforts include an expansive saltwater pool, 24 7 fitness center with a yoga room class offerings, outdoor kitchen with grilling stations, leash free dog park, business center, more. Current move in specials!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 88
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 S Garrison have any available units?
3300 S Garrison doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 3300 S Garrison have?
Some of 3300 S Garrison's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 S Garrison currently offering any rent specials?
3300 S Garrison is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 S Garrison pet-friendly?
Yes, 3300 S Garrison is pet friendly.
Does 3300 S Garrison offer parking?
Yes, 3300 S Garrison offers parking.
Does 3300 S Garrison have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3300 S Garrison offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 S Garrison have a pool?
Yes, 3300 S Garrison has a pool.
Does 3300 S Garrison have accessible units?
No, 3300 S Garrison does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 S Garrison have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3300 S Garrison has units with dishwashers.
Does 3300 S Garrison have units with air conditioning?
No, 3300 S Garrison does not have units with air conditioning.

