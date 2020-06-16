All apartments in Corinth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3102 Mason Avenue

3102 Mason Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3102 Mason Avenue, Corinth, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Come see this immaculate home located in the heart of Corinth. You will love the spacious living room that opens up to the kitchen and breakfast nook. The kitchen is a great size and features a walk in pantry, island, stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite counter tops and much more. The master bedroom is a great size and the master bathroom features a garden tub and a separate shower with dual sinks. The secondary bedrooms are spacious and one can easily be used as an office. Outside you can enjoy a private, fenced back yard with a patio. The grill can stay if you would like. Do not miss out on this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3102 Mason Avenue have any available units?
3102 Mason Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 3102 Mason Avenue have?
Some of 3102 Mason Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3102 Mason Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3102 Mason Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3102 Mason Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3102 Mason Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corinth.
Does 3102 Mason Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3102 Mason Avenue offers parking.
Does 3102 Mason Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3102 Mason Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3102 Mason Avenue have a pool?
No, 3102 Mason Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3102 Mason Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3102 Mason Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3102 Mason Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3102 Mason Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3102 Mason Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3102 Mason Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

