3102 Mason Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Come see this immaculate home located in the heart of Corinth. You will love the spacious living room that opens up to the kitchen and breakfast nook. The kitchen is a great size and features a walk in pantry, island, stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite counter tops and much more. The master bedroom is a great size and the master bathroom features a garden tub and a separate shower with dual sinks. The secondary bedrooms are spacious and one can easily be used as an office. Outside you can enjoy a private, fenced back yard with a patio. The grill can stay if you would like. Do not miss out on this one!