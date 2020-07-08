All apartments in Corinth
Last updated March 26 2020 at 11:36 PM

2506 Boulder Drive

2506 Boulder Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2506 Boulder Drive, Corinth, TX 76210

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious & attractive 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 living areas in quiet mature neighborhood. Plus 3 car detached fully insulated garage-workshop, to store your autos, motorcycles, jet skis, or other toys. Recent updates to the home include granite kitchen countertops, new appliances, new tile & carpet flooring, and recent roof. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet, plus split large secondary bedrooms. Living room has brick wood burning fireplace. Great home to raise a family or retire comfortably. Just minutes away from Lake Lewisville and convenient to shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2506 Boulder Drive have any available units?
2506 Boulder Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 2506 Boulder Drive have?
Some of 2506 Boulder Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2506 Boulder Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2506 Boulder Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2506 Boulder Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2506 Boulder Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corinth.
Does 2506 Boulder Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2506 Boulder Drive offers parking.
Does 2506 Boulder Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2506 Boulder Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2506 Boulder Drive have a pool?
No, 2506 Boulder Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2506 Boulder Drive have accessible units?
No, 2506 Boulder Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2506 Boulder Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2506 Boulder Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2506 Boulder Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2506 Boulder Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

