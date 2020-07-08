2506 Boulder Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious & attractive 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 living areas in quiet mature neighborhood. Plus 3 car detached fully insulated garage-workshop, to store your autos, motorcycles, jet skis, or other toys. Recent updates to the home include granite kitchen countertops, new appliances, new tile & carpet flooring, and recent roof. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet, plus split large secondary bedrooms. Living room has brick wood burning fireplace. Great home to raise a family or retire comfortably. Just minutes away from Lake Lewisville and convenient to shopping.