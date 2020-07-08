All apartments in Corinth
2209 Woods Edge Court

2209 Woods Edge Court · No Longer Available
Location

2209 Woods Edge Court, Corinth, TX 76210
Oakmont

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Unique single story brick home in the Woods at Oakmont. Beautiful updates throughout the home. Features a large family room open to the kitchen with a gorgeous view of the backyard that you can see from the living area and master bedroom. The backyard features a gorgeous green-belt and pool area. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2209 Woods Edge Court have any available units?
2209 Woods Edge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 2209 Woods Edge Court have?
Some of 2209 Woods Edge Court's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2209 Woods Edge Court currently offering any rent specials?
2209 Woods Edge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2209 Woods Edge Court pet-friendly?
No, 2209 Woods Edge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corinth.
Does 2209 Woods Edge Court offer parking?
Yes, 2209 Woods Edge Court offers parking.
Does 2209 Woods Edge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2209 Woods Edge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2209 Woods Edge Court have a pool?
Yes, 2209 Woods Edge Court has a pool.
Does 2209 Woods Edge Court have accessible units?
No, 2209 Woods Edge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2209 Woods Edge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2209 Woods Edge Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2209 Woods Edge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2209 Woods Edge Court does not have units with air conditioning.

