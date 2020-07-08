Unique single story brick home in the Woods at Oakmont. Beautiful updates throughout the home. Features a large family room open to the kitchen with a gorgeous view of the backyard that you can see from the living area and master bedroom. The backyard features a gorgeous green-belt and pool area. This is a must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2209 Woods Edge Court have any available units?
2209 Woods Edge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 2209 Woods Edge Court have?
Some of 2209 Woods Edge Court's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2209 Woods Edge Court currently offering any rent specials?
2209 Woods Edge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.