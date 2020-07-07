2120 Mayfield Circle

Amenities

This home is a must see in Corinth Farms. Located on a large lot, this 3 bed, 2 bath home has 1,588 square feet of living space. The backyard patio area is spacious and perfect for family BBQ's. The side gate to backyard has a double gate to park a trailer, boat or RV. The home is on a Cul-de-sac street as well. Lease rate assumes 1+ yr lease. Pet's require owner approval. If approved, pet deposit is based on pet size & type. Complete TAR application, $40 per applicant above 18 years old.