All apartments in Corinth
Find more places like 2120 Mayfield Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Corinth, TX
/
2120 Mayfield Circle
Last updated December 19 2019 at 8:12 AM

2120 Mayfield Circle

2120 Mayfield Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Corinth
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2120 Mayfield Circle, Corinth, TX 76208

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home is a must see in Corinth Farms. Located on a large lot, this 3 bed, 2 bath home has 1,588 square feet of living space. The backyard patio area is spacious and perfect for family BBQ's. The side gate to backyard has a double gate to park a trailer, boat or RV. The home is on a Cul-de-sac street as well. Lease rate assumes 1+ yr lease. Pet's require owner approval. If approved, pet deposit is based on pet size & type. Complete TAR application, $40 per applicant above 18 years old.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2120 Mayfield Circle have any available units?
2120 Mayfield Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 2120 Mayfield Circle have?
Some of 2120 Mayfield Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2120 Mayfield Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2120 Mayfield Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 Mayfield Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2120 Mayfield Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2120 Mayfield Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2120 Mayfield Circle offers parking.
Does 2120 Mayfield Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2120 Mayfield Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 Mayfield Circle have a pool?
No, 2120 Mayfield Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2120 Mayfield Circle have accessible units?
No, 2120 Mayfield Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 Mayfield Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2120 Mayfield Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2120 Mayfield Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2120 Mayfield Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford at Lakeview
3300 South Garrison Road
Corinth, TX 76201
Millennium Place
6651 S I-35 E
Corinth, TX 76210
Preserve at Pecan Creek
6303 W Shady Shores Rd
Corinth, TX 76208
Oxford at the Boulevard
2010 S Corinth St
Corinth, TX 76210

Similar Pages

Corinth 1 BedroomsCorinth 2 Bedrooms
Corinth Apartments with GymCorinth Apartments with Pool
Corinth Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX
Richland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District