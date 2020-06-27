All apartments in Corinth
Find more places like 2108 Barton Springs Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Corinth, TX
/
2108 Barton Springs Drive
Last updated April 9 2020 at 1:10 PM

2108 Barton Springs Drive

2108 Barton Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Corinth
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2108 Barton Springs Drive, Corinth, TX 76210

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 and a half bath home in a quiet established neighborhood. Fresh paint throughout. Large living room with a beautiful brick fireplace and wood flooring. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. All bedrooms with ceiling fans and walk in closets. Large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings. Master bath features double sinks and enormous walk in closet. Large backyard with new fence. Park with playground close by. Near I-35, Lake Lewisville, dinning, and shopping. More photos to come.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2108 Barton Springs Drive have any available units?
2108 Barton Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 2108 Barton Springs Drive have?
Some of 2108 Barton Springs Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2108 Barton Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2108 Barton Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 Barton Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2108 Barton Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corinth.
Does 2108 Barton Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2108 Barton Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 2108 Barton Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2108 Barton Springs Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 Barton Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 2108 Barton Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2108 Barton Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 2108 Barton Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 Barton Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2108 Barton Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2108 Barton Springs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2108 Barton Springs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Sublet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Preserve at Pecan Creek
6303 W Shady Shores Rd
Corinth, TX 76208
Oxford at the Boulevard
2010 S Corinth St
Corinth, TX 76210
Oxford at Lakeview
3300 South Garrison Road
Corinth, TX 76201
Millennium Place
6651 S I-35 E
Corinth, TX 76210

Similar Pages

Corinth 1 BedroomsCorinth 2 Bedrooms
Corinth Apartments with GymCorinth Apartments with Pool
Corinth Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX
Richland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District