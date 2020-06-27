2016 Vintage Circle

Amenities
Beautiful updated David Weekly home in very desirable Oakmont Country Club Estates. Custom paint throughout. Great floor plan with split bedrooms. Wood floors in formal dinning & Living, also master and one bedroom. New carpet was replaced in other 2 bedroom a few month ago. Granite countertops, center island. Frameless shower door in the master bath. Covered patio looking out spacious backyard. Golf Club w modern facilities, tennis courts and pool. Great community and schools.
Must see it! Move-In-Ready.