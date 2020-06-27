All apartments in Corinth
2016 Vintage Circle

2016 Vintage Circle
Location

2016 Vintage Circle, Corinth, TX 76210
Oakmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful updated David Weekly home in very desirable Oakmont Country Club Estates. Custom paint throughout. Great floor plan with split bedrooms. Wood floors in formal dinning & Living, also master and one bedroom. New carpet was replaced in other 2 bedroom a few month ago. Granite countertops, center island. Frameless shower door in the master bath. Covered patio looking out spacious backyard. Golf Club w modern facilities, tennis courts and pool. Great community and schools.
Must see it! Move-In-Ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2016 Vintage Circle have any available units?
2016 Vintage Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 2016 Vintage Circle have?
Some of 2016 Vintage Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2016 Vintage Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2016 Vintage Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2016 Vintage Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2016 Vintage Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corinth.
Does 2016 Vintage Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2016 Vintage Circle offers parking.
Does 2016 Vintage Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2016 Vintage Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2016 Vintage Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2016 Vintage Circle has a pool.
Does 2016 Vintage Circle have accessible units?
No, 2016 Vintage Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2016 Vintage Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2016 Vintage Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 2016 Vintage Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2016 Vintage Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

