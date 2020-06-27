2016 Vintage Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful updated David Weekly home in very desirable Oakmont Country Club Estates. Custom paint throughout. Great floor plan with split bedrooms. Wood floors in formal dinning & Living, also master and one bedroom. New carpet was replaced in other 2 bedroom a few month ago. Granite countertops, center island. Frameless shower door in the master bath. Covered patio looking out spacious backyard. Golf Club w modern facilities, tennis courts and pool. Great community and schools.

Must see it! Move-In-Ready.