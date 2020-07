Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful one story home situated on a well manicured lot and includes shaded trees in front and back. Beautiful hard wood flooring in the family master suite, and in kitchen. This home has a cozy family room with a gas log fireplace to enjoy company and weather. The kitchen offers plenty of counter space and gorgeous stained cabinets, with a large breakfast bar open to the family room. If you have pets or kiddos, this home has a great backyard with an open patio. This is a MUST SEE!!