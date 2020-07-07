All apartments in Corinth
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:22 PM

1715 Cedar Elm Drive

1715 Cedar Elm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1715 Cedar Elm Drive, Corinth, TX 76210

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Totally updated 3-2-2 in great neighborhood with new HVAC, new granite counter tops in kitchen and both bathrooms, New sinks, faucets in kitchen and bathrooms, New hand scraped laminate wood floor throughout. New Master shower with frameless shower door. Fresh paint in ceiling and bathrooms, new ceiling fan in both bedrooms. custom drapes and plantation shutters in formals. Nice den with corner fireplace with gas logs. Beautiful landscaping with sprinkler system. Big skylight in spacious chef's kitchen. Zoned to all Great Schools. Move in Ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 Cedar Elm Drive have any available units?
1715 Cedar Elm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 1715 Cedar Elm Drive have?
Some of 1715 Cedar Elm Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1715 Cedar Elm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1715 Cedar Elm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 Cedar Elm Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1715 Cedar Elm Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corinth.
Does 1715 Cedar Elm Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1715 Cedar Elm Drive offers parking.
Does 1715 Cedar Elm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1715 Cedar Elm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 Cedar Elm Drive have a pool?
No, 1715 Cedar Elm Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1715 Cedar Elm Drive have accessible units?
No, 1715 Cedar Elm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 Cedar Elm Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1715 Cedar Elm Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1715 Cedar Elm Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1715 Cedar Elm Drive has units with air conditioning.

