1715 Cedar Elm Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Totally updated 3-2-2 in great neighborhood with new HVAC, new granite counter tops in kitchen and both bathrooms, New sinks, faucets in kitchen and bathrooms, New hand scraped laminate wood floor throughout. New Master shower with frameless shower door. Fresh paint in ceiling and bathrooms, new ceiling fan in both bedrooms. custom drapes and plantation shutters in formals. Nice den with corner fireplace with gas logs. Beautiful landscaping with sprinkler system. Big skylight in spacious chef's kitchen. Zoned to all Great Schools. Move in Ready.