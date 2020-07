Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

You don't want to miss this opportunity to live in this beautifully updated 3 bedroom, two bathroom home. This home has recently been painted, and new hardwood floors throughout the common areas. With close proximity to I35, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound are just a few minutes away.