911 Brookview Drive

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Explore the versatility of this comfortable brick Contempo! Step into a new routine here and enjoy such features as a one-car garage, and chain-link fence. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. This kitchen will absolutely thrill you with its stainless steel appliances, pantry, and built-in microwave. Gather around the table for holidays and celebrations in the formal dining room. Your party or pleasant conversation can always expand to the covered patio. Also to be considered: Ceramic tile flooring, carpet in bedrooms, and ceiling fans. An ideal home that offers many other advantages!