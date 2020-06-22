All apartments in Copperas Cove
911 Brookview Drive
911 Brookview Drive

911 Brookview Dr · No Longer Available
Location

911 Brookview Dr, Copperas Cove, TX 76522

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Explore the versatility of this comfortable brick Contempo! Step into a new routine here and enjoy such features as a one-car garage, and chain-link fence. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. This kitchen will absolutely thrill you with its stainless steel appliances, pantry, and built-in microwave. Gather around the table for holidays and celebrations in the formal dining room. Your party or pleasant conversation can always expand to the covered patio. Also to be considered: Ceramic tile flooring, carpet in bedrooms, and ceiling fans. An ideal home that offers many other advantages!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

