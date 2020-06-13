/
23 Apartments for rent in Stephenville, TX📍
153 Ben Hogan Drive
153 Ben Hogan Dr, Stephenville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
8740 sqft
163 Ben Hogan - Check out this nice two bedroom, one and a half bathroom apartment in Golf County Estatesl The apartment comes with one covered and one uncovered parking spaces.
940 W Tarleton Street
940 West Tarleton Street, Stephenville, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
500 sqft
Walk to class! This is a clean 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment only a few blocks from TSU. It is a downstairs unit and features a coin operated washer and dryer in the common area.
2575 W Denman Street
2575 West Denman Street, Stephenville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
This is a nice 4 plex located behind CVS pharmacy. Each apartment is a 2 bedroom 2 bath split bedroom arrangement. The apartment comes furnished with a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and has washer dryer hookups in unit.
330 E Mcneill Street
330 East Mcneill, Stephenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2145 sqft
Historical Victorian fully furnished home in Stephenville Texas. This pristine 3 bedroom 2 bath home is beautifully decorated; every room themed with comfort and coziness in mind.
310 Cheyenne Drive
310 South Cheynne, Stephenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1099 sqft
Efficient 3 Bedroom brick home with new windows, new flooring, new paint, and new fixtures in Stephenville Texas close to Tarleton State University. Incudes refrigerator, oven, microwave, and dishwasher.
701 S Lillian Street
701 South Lillian, Stephenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$625
22000 sqft
All Bills Included, Electric, Water, Sewer and Trash for your room and personal bathroom. Located near Tarleton University. These gorgeous units features granite counter tops in kitchen with built in dishwasher, microwave, stove and refrigerator.
1825 Paddock - 1
1825 North Paddock Avenue, Stephenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1825 Paddock - 1 in Stephenville.
1620 West Swan Street - 9
1620 W Swan St, Stephenville, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
550 sqft
Tuscan Ridge is Now Leasing!!!! You will feel right at home at The Tuscan Ridge Apartments. These 1-story one bedroom units offer several updated amenities and are within walking distance to the college campus.
1450 McNeil
1450 Mc Neill, Stephenville, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
900 sqft
1 Bedroom/1 Bath Unit 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Unit
961 North Chamberlain Street - 202
961 N Chamberlain St, Stephenville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Includes-Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer. Balcony off back door.
986 Long
986 West Long, Stephenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1400 sqft
Very cute and clean three bedroom, two bath close to Tarleton. Large mudroom and utility with pantry. Breakfast bar in kitchen with tile countertops and laminate flooring. Carpet flooring in all the bedrooms and master has backyard access.
216 Devine, 11
216 S Devine St, Stephenville, TX
1 Bedroom
$450
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom/1 Bath Unit
1750 Graham
1750 North Graham Street, Stephenville, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2241 sqft
4 Bedroom/3 Bath Single-Family Home 4 Bedroom/3 Bath Single-Family Home
1391 Race, D
1391 N. Race Street, Stephenville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
***ONLY UP FOR TENANT CHANGE*** Not Available for Lease
953 West Elm
953 W Elm St, Stephenville, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1080 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 953 West Elm in Stephenville.
1401 North Columbia
1401 Columbia Avenue, Stephenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1260 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1401 North Columbia in Stephenville.
1461 North Columbia
1461 Columbia Avenue, Stephenville, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1520 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1461 North Columbia in Stephenville.
844 Ollie
844 North Ollie Avenue, Stephenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom/2 Bath Single-Family Home This 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home is located perfectly next to TSU. This home has been recently remodeled and is ready for move in! Schedule a showing today!
1150 Frey, 101
1150 W Frey St, Stephenville, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
920 sqft
2 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Unit Beautifully appointed townhomes less than .5 mile from Tarleton Campus. Quiet 20 unit complex with on-site parking. Each townhome unit is 2 bed, 2.
850 Harbin
850 N Harbin Dr, Stephenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1400 sqft
3 Bedroom/2 Bath Single-Family Home 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Single-Family Home
517 Lydia
517 North Lydia Avenue, Stephenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1473 sqft
3 Bedroom/1 Bath Single-Family Home
1415 North Columbia
1415 Columbia Avenue, Stephenville, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1520 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1415 North Columbia in Stephenville.
Results within 1 mile of Stephenville
5644 S US Highway 281
5644 S US Highway 281, Erath County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2154 sqft
Are you looking for that special place only 1.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Stephenville rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,040.
Some of the colleges located in the Stephenville area include Tarrant County College District, Texas Christian University, University of North Texas Health Science Center, and Texas Wesleyan University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Stephenville from include Fort Worth, Cleburne, Weatherford, Granbury, and Willow Park.