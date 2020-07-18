All apartments in Copperas Cove
798 Industrial Ave

798 Industrial Avenue · (254) 698-4113
Location

798 Industrial Avenue, Copperas Cove, TX 76522

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 798 Industrial Ave #B · Avail. Aug 14

$1,005

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1210 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
798 Industrial Ave #B Available 08/14/20 UNIT B AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020!!!
This 3 Bedroom 2 bath is located on Industrial Ave, convenient to shopping and schools. A large open floor plan, your well quipped kitchen overlooks the large living area. While your guest will love the second bath located off the living area, you have your own private master bath located in the master suite. The large walk in closet boast pocket doors, adding both function and style to this beautiful bathroom. Your back door opens to a private yard surrounded by a brand new cedar privacy fence. New photos and video coming soon! Security Deposit $1005 Room detentions listed below. Room Details Living: 13'6" x 9'4" Dining: 10' x 8' Bed 1: 12'3" x 13' Bed 2: 10' x 12' Bed 3: 10' x 12'

(RLNE3970283)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 798 Industrial Ave have any available units?
798 Industrial Ave has a unit available for $1,005 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Copperas Cove, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Copperas Cove Rent Report.
Is 798 Industrial Ave currently offering any rent specials?
798 Industrial Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 798 Industrial Ave pet-friendly?
No, 798 Industrial Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Copperas Cove.
Does 798 Industrial Ave offer parking?
Yes, 798 Industrial Ave offers parking.
Does 798 Industrial Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 798 Industrial Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 798 Industrial Ave have a pool?
No, 798 Industrial Ave does not have a pool.
Does 798 Industrial Ave have accessible units?
No, 798 Industrial Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 798 Industrial Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 798 Industrial Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 798 Industrial Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 798 Industrial Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
