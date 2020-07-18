Amenities

w/d hookup garage walk in closets

798 Industrial Ave #B Available 08/14/20 UNIT B AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020!!!

This 3 Bedroom 2 bath is located on Industrial Ave, convenient to shopping and schools. A large open floor plan, your well quipped kitchen overlooks the large living area. While your guest will love the second bath located off the living area, you have your own private master bath located in the master suite. The large walk in closet boast pocket doors, adding both function and style to this beautiful bathroom. Your back door opens to a private yard surrounded by a brand new cedar privacy fence. New photos and video coming soon! Security Deposit $1005 Room detentions listed below. Room Details Living: 13'6" x 9'4" Dining: 10' x 8' Bed 1: 12'3" x 13' Bed 2: 10' x 12' Bed 3: 10' x 12'



