Amenities

dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace ice maker range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Very nice home on the corner of a very quiet street. Features a split bedroom plan with 3 spacious bedrooms, 1.75 baths, and a two-car side entry garage. The house has an open kitchen with lots of cabinet space, a large back yard with a privacy fence. Very comfortable home with lots of space, waiting for a great family to make it a home.