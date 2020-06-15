All apartments in Copperas Cove
401 Veterans Avenue

401 Veterans Avenue · (254) 518-3590
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

401 Veterans Avenue, Copperas Cove, TX 76522

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 401 Veterans Avenue · Avail. Aug 10

$795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
401 Veterans Avenue Available 08/10/20 401 Veterans Avenue Copperas Cove, TX 76522 - COVID-19 NOTICE: EPM IS NOT CHECKING OUT KEYS OR SHOWING OCCUPIED PROPERTIES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE PER THE FOLLOWING DIRECTIVES:
CORYELL COUNTY: https://www.coryellcounty.org/upload/page/8964/2020/Disaster%20Declaration%202%208%20April%2020.pdf
FORT HOOD:https://www.fox44news.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/82/2020/03/Ft.-Hood-Shelter-In-Place-Order.pdf

This two bedroom 1 bathroom homes is equipped with a refrigerator with built in ice maker, dishwasher, microwave, washer/dryer in property, hard surface flooring throughout, fenced in yard, storage building in the backyard, updated plumbing, & updated H/VAC.

**** The availability date is 10 days from end of lease. A property may be available sooner than the 10 day make ready time frame. Please inquire for an update ****

Domestic animals accepted on our pet friendly properties for a fee of $200.00 per animal. No exceptions!
Restrictions on all pet friendly properties. Inquire before applying.
No bully breeds are permitted such as Pit Bulls, Chows, Presa, Canario, Wolf Hybrids, Akitas, Rottweilers, Dobermans, German Shepard, feral cats, or mix or hybrid thereof. Ferrets will not be allowed under any circumstances.
All vaccination records required prior to lease up appointment.

*Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

(RLNE5616827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

