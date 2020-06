Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave range refrigerator

AMAZING 4-BEDROOM HOME RANCH STYLE HOME BY APPT. - Call 254-547-3311 for appointment...M-F 2-4pm, Sat. 10-Noon.

Well kept home in nice Copperas Cove subdivision features open living area with plenty of light and wall space. Four bedrooms, 2 full baths and separate utility area finish out the home. In the backyard, you'll find ample room to spread out in the privacy fence backyard of this lovely Texas home.



No Cats Allowed



