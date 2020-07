Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2512 PHYLLIS, COPPERAS COVE: Charming four bedroom, two bath home for rent in Cove. This home has 1324 square feet of living space with carpet through out the home. The kitchen has been updated and has custom cabinets and master bathroom has also been updated. The living room features a vaulted ceiling with wood beam and a cozy fireplace. The backyard is fenced. Pets allowed upon approval with fee. Rent: $975 Security Deposit: $875