Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2210 Gail Drive

2210 Gail Drive · (254) 518-3590
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2210 Gail Drive, Copperas Cove, TX 76522
House Creek North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2210 Gail Drive · Avail. Oct 10

$1,225

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1740 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2210 Gail Drive Available 10/10/20 2210 Gail Drive Copperas Cove, TX - COVID-19 NOTICE: EPM IS NOT CHECKING OUT KEYS OR SHOWING OCCUPIED PROPERTIES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE PER THE FOLLOWING DIRECTIVES:
CORYELL COUNTY: https://www.coryellcounty.org/upload/page/8964/2020/Disaster%20Declaration%202%208%20April%2020.pdf
FORT HOOD:https://www.fox44news.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/82/2020/03/Ft.-Hood-Shelter-In-Place-Order.pdf

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home, is equipped with Central Air & Heat, covered back patio, large privacy fenced backyard, fireplace, utility room, security system, sprinkler system, & is located in the House Creek North Subdivision & Copperas Cove Independent School District.

**** The availability date is 10 days from end of lease. A property may be available sooner than the 10 day “make ready” time frame. Please inquire for an update ****

Domestic animals accepted on our pet friendly properties for a fee of $200.00 per animal. No exceptions!
Restrictions on all pet friendly properties. Inquire before applying.
All vaccination records required prior to lease up appointment.

*Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

(RLNE3883761)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 Gail Drive have any available units?
2210 Gail Drive has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Copperas Cove, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Copperas Cove Rent Report.
What amenities does 2210 Gail Drive have?
Some of 2210 Gail Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2210 Gail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2210 Gail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 Gail Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2210 Gail Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2210 Gail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2210 Gail Drive offers parking.
Does 2210 Gail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2210 Gail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 Gail Drive have a pool?
No, 2210 Gail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2210 Gail Drive have accessible units?
No, 2210 Gail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 Gail Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2210 Gail Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
