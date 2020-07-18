Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2210 Gail Drive Available 10/10/20 2210 Gail Drive Copperas Cove, TX - COVID-19 NOTICE: EPM IS NOT CHECKING OUT KEYS OR SHOWING OCCUPIED PROPERTIES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE PER THE FOLLOWING DIRECTIVES:

CORYELL COUNTY: https://www.coryellcounty.org/upload/page/8964/2020/Disaster%20Declaration%202%208%20April%2020.pdf

FORT HOOD:https://www.fox44news.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/82/2020/03/Ft.-Hood-Shelter-In-Place-Order.pdf



This 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home, is equipped with Central Air & Heat, covered back patio, large privacy fenced backyard, fireplace, utility room, security system, sprinkler system, & is located in the House Creek North Subdivision & Copperas Cove Independent School District.



**** The availability date is 10 days from end of lease. A property may be available sooner than the 10 day “make ready” time frame. Please inquire for an update ****



Domestic animals accepted on our pet friendly properties for a fee of $200.00 per animal. No exceptions!

Restrictions on all pet friendly properties. Inquire before applying.

All vaccination records required prior to lease up appointment.



*Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



