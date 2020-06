Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room on-site laundry parking garage

3B/2.5Bath with Game room. Large master bedroom with NEW carpet. All bedrooms and game room on 2nd floor. Master bath has jetted tub and large walk in closet. Game room and other 2 beds nice size. Large living room lead to dining and kitchen. Kitchen equipped with refrig, oven, micro and dishwasher. Laundry room and 1/2 bath lead to 2 car garage with brand new garage door opener.

Large back yard with wooden play set.

