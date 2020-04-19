202 Patterson St

Amenities
Beautiful home available!
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage with opener
Amenities include:
- New 2 tone interior paint, New Exterior Paint, New Stainless Steel appliances: Smooth Top Stove/Microwave/Dishwasher/Refrigerator, Tile Flooring throughout, New light fixtures and ceiling fans in bedrooms, Fully fenced yard, Corner lot, Large Covered patio, Wood burning fireplace, Master has separate tub and shower
Approved pets are welcome with applicable pet fees. Available for move in: 3/27/2020!
This property is ready to welcome your family and be your next home! Submit your application online now on our website. The last picture shows our contact info.
RSPM20