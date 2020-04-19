All apartments in Copperas Cove
Last updated April 19 2020 at 1:47 AM

202 Patterson St

202 Patterson Street · (254) 935-2392
Location

202 Patterson Street, Copperas Cove, TX 76522

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful home available!
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage with opener
Amenities include:
- New 2 tone interior paint, New Exterior Paint, New Stainless Steel appliances: Smooth Top Stove/Microwave/Dishwasher/Refrigerator, Tile Flooring throughout, New light fixtures and ceiling fans in bedrooms, Fully fenced yard, Corner lot, Large Covered patio, Wood burning fireplace, Master has separate tub and shower

Approved pets are welcome with applicable pet fees. Available for move in: 3/27/2020!

This property is ready to welcome your family and be your next home! Submit your application online now on our website. The last picture shows our contact info.

RSPM20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Patterson St have any available units?
202 Patterson St has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Copperas Cove, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Copperas Cove Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 Patterson St have?
Some of 202 Patterson St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Patterson St currently offering any rent specials?
202 Patterson St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Patterson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 202 Patterson St is pet friendly.
Does 202 Patterson St offer parking?
Yes, 202 Patterson St does offer parking.
Does 202 Patterson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Patterson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Patterson St have a pool?
No, 202 Patterson St does not have a pool.
Does 202 Patterson St have accessible units?
No, 202 Patterson St does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Patterson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 Patterson St has units with dishwashers.
