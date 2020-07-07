9190 Cypress Waters Blvd

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony walk in closets pool trash valet extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool internet access trash valet

Pool facing corner unit on 1st Floor with two medium patios - 864 sq ft. The A6 is the largest one bedroom apartment style home. This floor plan features a unique, galley style kitchen with a 10-foot pantry closet! The laundry room is just off of the kitchen. The kitchen oversees the huge, living/ dining space. Off of the living/ dining room, you will find a built-in desk. Your bedroom will lead to one of two entries into the bathroom and another entry to your walk-in closet. You will also have additional storage in your coat closet. Relet for 6 months. Available for move in on May 1st 2019. In addition to the rent , there is month to month cost -



- Valet Trash Service - $28.00

- Water / Sewer - depends on usage

- Electricity and Internet - depends on usage



* Central location



8 min to DFW International Airport

10 minutes to Toyota Music Factory , Grapevine Mills mall



** Transfer of lease agreement and screening will be done by the apartment complex.