Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home on corner lot. New hardwood plank flooring and carpet in all bedrooms. Kitchen is equipped with all new appliance except refrigerator. Nice sized fenced back yard. This is a MUST see~ Big Two Car Garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 657 Johnson Drive have any available units?
657 Johnson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 657 Johnson Drive have?
Some of 657 Johnson Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 657 Johnson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
657 Johnson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.