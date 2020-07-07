All apartments in Coppell
657 Johnson Drive

Location

657 Johnson Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home on corner lot.
New hardwood plank flooring and carpet in all bedrooms.
Kitchen is equipped with all new appliance except refrigerator.
Nice sized fenced back yard. This is a MUST see~
Big Two Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

