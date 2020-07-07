657 Johnson Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home on corner lot.

New hardwood plank flooring and carpet in all bedrooms.

Kitchen is equipped with all new appliance except refrigerator.

Nice sized fenced back yard. This is a MUST see~

Big Two Car Garage