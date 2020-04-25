All apartments in Coppell
537 Parkway Boulevard
Last updated December 18 2019 at 7:30 AM

537 Parkway Boulevard

537 Parkway Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

537 Parkway Boulevard, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath Half Duplex in Central Coppell, walk to Andy Brown or Aquatic Center in minutes! Completely remodeled! Wood Laminate flooring, designer fixtures, 2inch Blinds, Carpet in bedrooms only. Kitchen includes Granite countertops, designer backsplash, rich 42inch cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, undermount sink, under-cabinet lighting and more! Spacious Dining area overlooks backyard. Both bathrooms with granite countertops, upgraded vanities and tile. Vaulted ceilings & beautiful custom woodburning fireplace, new siding 2018, solar screens, attic space for additional storage. Refrigerator included in rent, washer dryer hookup in garage, partial new fence and gate 2017.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 537 Parkway Boulevard have any available units?
537 Parkway Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 537 Parkway Boulevard have?
Some of 537 Parkway Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 537 Parkway Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
537 Parkway Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 537 Parkway Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 537 Parkway Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 537 Parkway Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 537 Parkway Boulevard offers parking.
Does 537 Parkway Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 537 Parkway Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 537 Parkway Boulevard have a pool?
No, 537 Parkway Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 537 Parkway Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 537 Parkway Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 537 Parkway Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 537 Parkway Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 537 Parkway Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 537 Parkway Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

