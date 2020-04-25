537 Parkway Boulevard

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath Half Duplex in Central Coppell, walk to Andy Brown or Aquatic Center in minutes! Completely remodeled! Wood Laminate flooring, designer fixtures, 2inch Blinds, Carpet in bedrooms only. Kitchen includes Granite countertops, designer backsplash, rich 42inch cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, undermount sink, under-cabinet lighting and more! Spacious Dining area overlooks backyard. Both bathrooms with granite countertops, upgraded vanities and tile. Vaulted ceilings & beautiful custom woodburning fireplace, new siding 2018, solar screens, attic space for additional storage. Refrigerator included in rent, washer dryer hookup in garage, partial new fence and gate 2017.