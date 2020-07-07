All apartments in Coppell
Find more places like 429 Forest Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coppell, TX
/
429 Forest Ridge Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

429 Forest Ridge Drive

429 Forest Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coppell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

429 Forest Ridge Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
5 large bedrooms or 4 plus study. Formal living and dining areas plus huge den which opens to breakfast and kitchen. WD & frig stays. Ideal kitchen with loads of cabinets. Four bedrooms up with game room. Good yard with electric gate and 8' privacy fence. In the heart of Coppell with exemplary schools and lovely neighborhood.Ready for quick move-in. Price firm for 1 year + lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 Forest Ridge Drive have any available units?
429 Forest Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 429 Forest Ridge Drive have?
Some of 429 Forest Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 Forest Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
429 Forest Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 Forest Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 429 Forest Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 429 Forest Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 429 Forest Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 429 Forest Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 429 Forest Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 Forest Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 429 Forest Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 429 Forest Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 429 Forest Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 429 Forest Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 429 Forest Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 429 Forest Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 429 Forest Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St Marin
1717 E Belt Line Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Townlake of Coppell
215 N Moore Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Lakeside at Coppell
620 N Coppell Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Estates of Coppell
253 Club Circle Drive
Coppell, TX 75019
The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
Oaks Riverchase Apartments
777 Fairway Dr
Coppell, TX 75019

Similar Pages

Coppell 1 BedroomsCoppell 2 Bedrooms
Coppell Apartments with BalconyCoppell Apartments with Parking
Coppell Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX
Wylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District