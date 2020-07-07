5 large bedrooms or 4 plus study. Formal living and dining areas plus huge den which opens to breakfast and kitchen. WD & frig stays. Ideal kitchen with loads of cabinets. Four bedrooms up with game room. Good yard with electric gate and 8' privacy fence. In the heart of Coppell with exemplary schools and lovely neighborhood.Ready for quick move-in. Price firm for 1 year + lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 429 Forest Ridge Drive have any available units?
429 Forest Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 429 Forest Ridge Drive have?
Some of 429 Forest Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 Forest Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
429 Forest Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.