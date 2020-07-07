429 Forest Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

5 large bedrooms or 4 plus study. Formal living and dining areas plus huge den which opens to breakfast and kitchen. WD & frig stays. Ideal kitchen with loads of cabinets. Four bedrooms up with game room. Good yard with electric gate and 8' privacy fence. In the heart of Coppell with exemplary schools and lovely neighborhood.Ready for quick move-in. Price firm for 1 year + lease.