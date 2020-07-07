244 Aspenway Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Meticulously maintained single story home in Coppell ISD! 3 bedroom, 2 full bath with an additional living area that can be sun room or office and a 2 car garage with air conditioning window unit! Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large sink and plenty of cabinet space! Radiant roof barrier, Trane variable speed air handler, heat pump. Roof has been replaced in past six years, replaced HVAC and ducts in attic. Sprinkler system and swingset!

Exemplary Coppell ISD: Mockingbird Elementary, Coppell Middle School East, and Coppell High. Great access to parks, shopping, and highways.