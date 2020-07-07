All apartments in Coppell
Last updated April 30 2019 at 5:28 AM

244 Aspenway Drive

244 Aspenway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

244 Aspenway Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Meticulously maintained single story home in Coppell ISD! 3 bedroom, 2 full bath with an additional living area that can be sun room or office and a 2 car garage with air conditioning window unit! Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large sink and plenty of cabinet space! Radiant roof barrier, Trane variable speed air handler, heat pump. Roof has been replaced in past six years, replaced HVAC and ducts in attic. Sprinkler system and swingset!
Exemplary Coppell ISD: Mockingbird Elementary, Coppell Middle School East, and Coppell High. Great access to parks, shopping, and highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 244 Aspenway Drive have any available units?
244 Aspenway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 244 Aspenway Drive have?
Some of 244 Aspenway Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 244 Aspenway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
244 Aspenway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 244 Aspenway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 244 Aspenway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 244 Aspenway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 244 Aspenway Drive offers parking.
Does 244 Aspenway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 244 Aspenway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 244 Aspenway Drive have a pool?
No, 244 Aspenway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 244 Aspenway Drive have accessible units?
No, 244 Aspenway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 244 Aspenway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 244 Aspenway Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 244 Aspenway Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 244 Aspenway Drive has units with air conditioning.

