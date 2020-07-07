All apartments in Coppell
Find more places like 238 Edgewood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coppell, TX
/
238 Edgewood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

238 Edgewood Drive

238 Edgewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coppell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

238 Edgewood Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 4 bedroom home located in Coppell is ready for immediate occupancy! All new laminate flooring and fresh paint throughout. Kitchen has new granite countertops, white cabinets, SS appliances, and is located right off the breakfast area. Spacious family room can accommodate large furniture and has a wood burning fireplace. Nice size master! MBath has double sinks, trendy tile shower, & great size walk in closet. 3 secondary bedrooms split from master! Great covered patio in the backyard! New Roof just installed! Great location convenient to DFW airport, major highways, & schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 238 Edgewood Drive have any available units?
238 Edgewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 238 Edgewood Drive have?
Some of 238 Edgewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 238 Edgewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
238 Edgewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 Edgewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 238 Edgewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 238 Edgewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 238 Edgewood Drive offers parking.
Does 238 Edgewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 238 Edgewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 Edgewood Drive have a pool?
No, 238 Edgewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 238 Edgewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 238 Edgewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 238 Edgewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 238 Edgewood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 238 Edgewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 238 Edgewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Townlake of Coppell
215 N Moore Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Oaks Riverchase Apartments
777 Fairway Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
Lakeside at Coppell
620 N Coppell Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
Estates of Coppell
253 Club Circle Drive
Coppell, TX 75019
St Marin
1717 E Belt Line Rd
Coppell, TX 75019

Similar Pages

Coppell 1 BedroomsCoppell 2 Bedrooms
Coppell Apartments with BalconyCoppell Apartments with Parking
Coppell Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX
Wylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District