238 Edgewood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful 4 bedroom home located in Coppell is ready for immediate occupancy! All new laminate flooring and fresh paint throughout. Kitchen has new granite countertops, white cabinets, SS appliances, and is located right off the breakfast area. Spacious family room can accommodate large furniture and has a wood burning fireplace. Nice size master! MBath has double sinks, trendy tile shower, & great size walk in closet. 3 secondary bedrooms split from master! Great covered patio in the backyard! New Roof just installed! Great location convenient to DFW airport, major highways, & schools!