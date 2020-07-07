123 Mesquitewood Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful One Story Coppell Custom Home w-Hipster Vibe is Loaded w-Updates & Upgrades Galore. 3 Large Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Dining, One Living, 2 Car Garage All Located on Highly Desirable Street. Walk to K-8th Grades. Kitchen Totally Renovated to the Studs. Dark Rich Cabinetry, Granite, New Lighting & S.S. Appliances. Remodeled Master Bathroom w-Modern Free Standing Tub, Separate Shower, Sleek Vanity w-Granite & Skylight. No Carpet. Mainly Wood Flooring or Tile in Wet Areas. Rustic Mantle Pairs Well w-Austin Stone Fireplace in Living w-Vaulted Beam Ceiling. Spacious Dining Rm w-Barn Door Addition Makes Ideal Private Study-Flex Space. Many Mechanical Systems Replaced in Last 5 Years. Energy Efficient Windows.