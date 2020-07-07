All apartments in Coppell
Find more places like 123 Mesquitewood Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coppell, TX
/
123 Mesquitewood Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

123 Mesquitewood Street

123 Mesquitewood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coppell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

123 Mesquitewood Street, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful One Story Coppell Custom Home w-Hipster Vibe is Loaded w-Updates & Upgrades Galore. 3 Large Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Dining, One Living, 2 Car Garage All Located on Highly Desirable Street. Walk to K-8th Grades. Kitchen Totally Renovated to the Studs. Dark Rich Cabinetry, Granite, New Lighting & S.S. Appliances. Remodeled Master Bathroom w-Modern Free Standing Tub, Separate Shower, Sleek Vanity w-Granite & Skylight. No Carpet. Mainly Wood Flooring or Tile in Wet Areas. Rustic Mantle Pairs Well w-Austin Stone Fireplace in Living w-Vaulted Beam Ceiling. Spacious Dining Rm w-Barn Door Addition Makes Ideal Private Study-Flex Space. Many Mechanical Systems Replaced in Last 5 Years. Energy Efficient Windows.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Mesquitewood Street have any available units?
123 Mesquitewood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 123 Mesquitewood Street have?
Some of 123 Mesquitewood Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Mesquitewood Street currently offering any rent specials?
123 Mesquitewood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Mesquitewood Street pet-friendly?
No, 123 Mesquitewood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 123 Mesquitewood Street offer parking?
Yes, 123 Mesquitewood Street offers parking.
Does 123 Mesquitewood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 Mesquitewood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Mesquitewood Street have a pool?
No, 123 Mesquitewood Street does not have a pool.
Does 123 Mesquitewood Street have accessible units?
No, 123 Mesquitewood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Mesquitewood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 Mesquitewood Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Mesquitewood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 Mesquitewood Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St Marin
1717 E Belt Line Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Oaks Riverchase Apartments
777 Fairway Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
Townlake of Coppell
215 N Moore Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
Lakeside at Coppell
620 N Coppell Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Estates of Coppell
253 Club Circle Drive
Coppell, TX 75019

Similar Pages

Coppell 1 BedroomsCoppell 2 Bedrooms
Coppell Apartments with BalconyCoppell Apartments with Parking
Coppell Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX
Wylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District