Home
/
Coppell, TX
/
119 Oakbend Drive
Last updated September 4 2019 at 6:39 AM

119 Oakbend Drive

119 Oakbend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

119 Oakbend Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Location! Location! Location! Single story home with 4 bedroom, 3 full baths with standing shower, stunning rotunda entry with marble, split formals, hard wood floor in living and common areas. FAUX paint in kitchen with island, ceramic tile and breakfast bar, large family room and master bedroom, covered Patio, Exemplary Coppell Schools. Close to all major highways and corporate offices. All bathroom’s remodeled – new standing shower, tiles, granite, sink, toilet, tub, lights, mirrors; fresh wall and cabinet paint. New laundry room sink, paint. New carpet installed in bedrooms and formal living and dining area. Pets OK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Oakbend Drive have any available units?
119 Oakbend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 119 Oakbend Drive have?
Some of 119 Oakbend Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Oakbend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
119 Oakbend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Oakbend Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 Oakbend Drive is pet friendly.
Does 119 Oakbend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 119 Oakbend Drive offers parking.
Does 119 Oakbend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 Oakbend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Oakbend Drive have a pool?
No, 119 Oakbend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 119 Oakbend Drive have accessible units?
No, 119 Oakbend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Oakbend Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 Oakbend Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 119 Oakbend Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 Oakbend Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

