119 Oakbend Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Location! Location! Location! Single story home with 4 bedroom, 3 full baths with standing shower, stunning rotunda entry with marble, split formals, hard wood floor in living and common areas. FAUX paint in kitchen with island, ceramic tile and breakfast bar, large family room and master bedroom, covered Patio, Exemplary Coppell Schools. Close to all major highways and corporate offices. All bathroom’s remodeled – new standing shower, tiles, granite, sink, toilet, tub, lights, mirrors; fresh wall and cabinet paint. New laundry room sink, paint. New carpet installed in bedrooms and formal living and dining area. Pets OK.