116 Summer Place Drive
Last updated August 21 2019 at 10:31 AM

116 Summer Place Drive

116 Summer Place Drive · No Longer Available
Location

116 Summer Place Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FOR SALE OR LEASE! BEAUTIFUL 2-level traditional brick home in Coppell! LOCATION! Convenient to upscale shopping and schools situated on low-maintenance zero lot line! Two downstairs living rooms, 1 with fireplace and built-ins, 1 open to kitchen! Solid surface flooring in downstairs areas. Carpet on stairs and in bedrooms upstairs. Spacious kitchen open to living featuring stainless & black appliance package. Upstairs VERY spacious master bedroom with large master suite with over sized jet tub and separate shower. Upstairs loft or living room. Two nice secondary bedrooms upstairs with ceiling fans and good size rooms and closets. Outside a private, fenced, grass back yard with a concrete open patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

