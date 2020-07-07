116 Summer Place Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

FOR SALE OR LEASE! BEAUTIFUL 2-level traditional brick home in Coppell! LOCATION! Convenient to upscale shopping and schools situated on low-maintenance zero lot line! Two downstairs living rooms, 1 with fireplace and built-ins, 1 open to kitchen! Solid surface flooring in downstairs areas. Carpet on stairs and in bedrooms upstairs. Spacious kitchen open to living featuring stainless & black appliance package. Upstairs VERY spacious master bedroom with large master suite with over sized jet tub and separate shower. Upstairs loft or living room. Two nice secondary bedrooms upstairs with ceiling fans and good size rooms and closets. Outside a private, fenced, grass back yard with a concrete open patio.