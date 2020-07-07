All apartments in Coppell
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

105 Olympia Lane

105 Olympia Lane · No Longer Available
Location

105 Olympia Lane, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous custom home located in secluded cul-de-sac within award-winning Coppell ISD. Location of this just under a half-acre property makes it ideal to get anywhere in Dallas- Fort Worth quickly. The duel staircases make it easy to get around this spacious floor plan. The recently remodeled open kitchen makes this home spectacular for entertaining. This five bedroom 5-½ baths, three-car garage spacious home leaves no details unfinished. The outdoor living comes complete with the built-in grill and fireplace with all the room to put in your dream pool and still have plenty green space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Olympia Lane have any available units?
105 Olympia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 105 Olympia Lane have?
Some of 105 Olympia Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Olympia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
105 Olympia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Olympia Lane pet-friendly?
No, 105 Olympia Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 105 Olympia Lane offer parking?
Yes, 105 Olympia Lane offers parking.
Does 105 Olympia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 Olympia Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Olympia Lane have a pool?
Yes, 105 Olympia Lane has a pool.
Does 105 Olympia Lane have accessible units?
No, 105 Olympia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Olympia Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Olympia Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Olympia Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Olympia Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

