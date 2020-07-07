105 Olympia Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous custom home located in secluded cul-de-sac within award-winning Coppell ISD. Location of this just under a half-acre property makes it ideal to get anywhere in Dallas- Fort Worth quickly. The duel staircases make it easy to get around this spacious floor plan. The recently remodeled open kitchen makes this home spectacular for entertaining. This five bedroom 5-½ baths, three-car garage spacious home leaves no details unfinished. The outdoor living comes complete with the built-in grill and fireplace with all the room to put in your dream pool and still have plenty green space.