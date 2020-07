Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse concierge internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking bbq/grill trash valet cats allowed accessible pool 24hr maintenance carport cc payments conference room e-payments internet access playground

At The Legends at Kitty Hawk, you will find that our one and two bedroom apartments offer designer finishes with desired amenities all tucked away in a convenient and carefree location. Get involved at our cyber cafe, the 24-hour fitness center, the sports court, or our outdoor pavilion with fireplace & grilling station. Your furry family members will love it too! We have one of the best dog parks in the neighborhood featuring watering and agility stations. You'll find that our apartments are well-appointed offering washer & dryer, black appliances, and hardwood style flooring with lush carpet in the bedrooms. We are located in Converse, minutes to Randolph Air Force Base, Fort Sam Houston and everything San Antonio has to offer!