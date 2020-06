Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

- Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bath home with a spacious kitchen and an inviting Open Floor Plan. This home sits on a large cul-de-sac lot. The second floor features the master suite with full bathroom, and nice sized rooms. The Extra space on second floor can be used for a study, library, or play area. Great home for the "home based" professional. Close to shopping, restaurants, and Randolph AFB



(RLNE5031380)