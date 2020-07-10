9510 Hanover Cv

Amenities

pet friendly pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Brick 2 story 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 bath in Converse next to Randolph AFB! - Newly redone charmer conveniently located across the street from Randolph AFB. Get ready for the shortest work commute,located right off of 1604 halfway between I-35 and I-10. After coming home, walk down the street to the for a refreshing dip in the community pool. Enjoy the open downstairs floor plan, plenty of bedrooms upstairs and sizable kitchen. This home has new paint (8/2018), new carpet (9/2018) and new vinyl plank (8/2018) and is ready for its new occupants. If you're the one, have your Realtor show you this home today!



(RLNE4441077)