932 TOEPPERWEIN RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

TWO HOMES ON SECLUDED LAND! - THIS IS A GREAT, UNIQUE PROPERTY PERFECT FOR A SMALL OR LARGE FAMILY. MAIN HOME HAS 3 BEDROOMS AND 1 BATH. REAR COTTAGE HAS ITS OWN KITCHEN, LIVING, BEDROOM AND BATH. ALL UTILITIES ELECTRIC. PEACEFUL LIVING ON ALMOST 4 SECLUDED ACRES. BEAUTIFUL BBQ/SITTING AREA ADJOINS THE TWO HOMES. PETS/LIVESTOCK PERMITTED. SEVERAL COVERED AREAS CAN BE USED FOR CARS OR ANIMALS. QUICK COMMUTE TO BASES, HIGHWAYS AND SHOPPING. FRONT HOME AVAILABLE ALONE FOR $1395.



