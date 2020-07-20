All apartments in Converse
Last updated May 17 2019 at 6:14 AM

8806 SLEEPY ST

8806 Sleepy Street · No Longer Available
Location

8806 Sleepy Street, Converse, TX 78109
Converse

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Remodeled beauty w/many nice upgrades! New laminate flooring, light fixtures, CF's, designer backsplash in kitchen, open floor plan, 2 tone paint. Outside pets only $300-900+ pet deposit per pet w/2 pet limit (depends on weight) pic req. App fee & dep in cashier's check, money order or other form of certified funds, copy of dl, ss# card & proof of income must accompany app at time of submission. App & Screening Criteria can be downloaded from additional info. Applicants should verify schools. Online also.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8806 SLEEPY ST have any available units?
8806 SLEEPY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
Is 8806 SLEEPY ST currently offering any rent specials?
8806 SLEEPY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8806 SLEEPY ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 8806 SLEEPY ST is pet friendly.
Does 8806 SLEEPY ST offer parking?
Yes, 8806 SLEEPY ST offers parking.
Does 8806 SLEEPY ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8806 SLEEPY ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8806 SLEEPY ST have a pool?
No, 8806 SLEEPY ST does not have a pool.
Does 8806 SLEEPY ST have accessible units?
No, 8806 SLEEPY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 8806 SLEEPY ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 8806 SLEEPY ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8806 SLEEPY ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 8806 SLEEPY ST does not have units with air conditioning.
