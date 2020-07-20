8806 SLEEPY ST

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Remodeled beauty w/many nice upgrades! New laminate flooring, light fixtures, CF's, designer backsplash in kitchen, open floor plan, 2 tone paint. Outside pets only $300-900+ pet deposit per pet w/2 pet limit (depends on weight) pic req. App fee & dep in cashier's check, money order or other form of certified funds, copy of dl, ss# card & proof of income must accompany app at time of submission. App & Screening Criteria can be downloaded from additional info. Applicants should verify schools. Online also.