**EASY TO SHOW** BEAUTIFUL MODERN NEW CONSTRUCTION BY NRN HOMES. GREAT LOCATION, EASY ACCESS TO HIGHWAAYS, RANDOLPH AFB, THE FORUM AND THE NEW IKEA, IT'S A MUST SEE, HOUSE WILL NOT BE READY FOR MOVE IN TILL APRIL ASK FOR MORE DETAIL
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8806 APPALOOSA PASS have any available units?
8806 APPALOOSA PASS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
Is 8806 APPALOOSA PASS currently offering any rent specials?
8806 APPALOOSA PASS is not currently offering any rent specials.