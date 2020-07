Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

8709 VISTA DE NUBES Available 04/12/19 8709 Vista De Nubes, Converse, TX. 78109 - All showings require a 24 hour notice. Photos were taken prior to current tenant moving in. Nice townhomes conveniently located in the Northeast area, close to Loop 1604, Loop 410, and IH35. Close to Fort Sam Houston and area malls. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 1 car garage. Please verify schools if important.



