Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly playground

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming One Story - 3 Bed/2 Bath Charming One Story Home located in Rolling Creek Subdivision. This homes Open Floor Plan features High Ceilings and Large Windows that let in Abundant Natural light. Warm Eat-In Kitchen has Tile Backsplash, Lots of Cabinet Space, and overlooks Family Room. Spacious, Fully Fenced-in Backyard with Patio is perfect for any family. Close to the Forum Shops, and HEB, 1604 and Interstate 35. Close to Randolph AFB. Pets ok under 25lb.



(RLNE4559274)